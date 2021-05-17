City Council unanimously approves Rockford Police body camera proposal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members have unanimously approved the proposal that would equip all Rockford police officers with body-worn cameras.

Last week, the Finance and Personnel Committee approved a $3.3 million contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. to provide 320 body cameras for the Rockford Police Department.

City leaders first started the process of outfitting officers with body cameras last August, after holding listening sessions where residents could share their thoughts on policing in the Forest City.

