City demolishes strip mall next to former Magna grocery store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demolition crews tore down a condemned strip mall next to the former Magna grocery store on E. State Street.

Last Spring, the City of Rockford sued the owner, demanding they either fix, demolish or redevelop the property.

A judge allowed the City to go ahead with the demolition.

Rockford will now try to force the owner to reimburse the City for the work.

City Hall recently took control of the old Magna building itself. Demolition should happen some time this year.

