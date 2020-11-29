City First Church announces free light show ‘Community Christmas Spectacular’

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — City First Church in Rockford announced on Sunday a free light show experience on its church grounds parking lot, located at 5950 Spring Creek Road.

Church organizers say the show will be a safe, socially distanced event where attendees can enjoy from the comfort of their car.

Some features include a 300-foot mega light tunnel, Olaf and Frozen Land and Santaland.

The Community Christmas Spectacular will be open from 6:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. and is only available Thursday-Saturday during the first three weekends of December.

Organizers will collect donations that will go in part to provide Christmas gifts for under-resourced children in the area.

