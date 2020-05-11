ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City First Church is helping to make sure that local families have food to put on their tables.
On Tuesday, the church, located at 5950 Spring Creek Rd, will host a drive-thru for food pick up.
Each box of food the church is giving away contains milk, eggs and bread. The church says it has enough supplies for 2,000 families.
The drive-thru will begin at 1 p.m. in the church’s parking lot.
This will be the third major food distribution by the church.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Inmates tried to catch COVID-19 to get early release from California jail, sheriff says
- Reviewing an IceHogs’ season with unusual twists and an unthinkable ending
- Winnebago County offering monthly payment plans for property tax bills
- City First Church hosting another drive-thru food giveaway on Tuesday
- Survey: Belvidere Park District seeks public input for reopening
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!