City First Church in Rockford to host another food drive on Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City First Church, located at 5950 Spring Creek Road in Rockford. will host another drive-thru food distribution on Monday. The event begins 10 a.m. Volunteers have enough to feed 250 families.

Food will be brought directly out to customer’s cars and all volunteers will be wearing protective equipment.

City First Members will also deliver food to homes of the elderly and those with medical conditions that make them susceptible to the virus.

