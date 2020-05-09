City First Church partnership will provide free meals for single mothers on Mother’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City First Church in Rockford partnered with Josef Barbados Steakhouse to honor single mothers this Mother’s Day. On Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the church will provide 400 meals to single mothers and their families.

Because of limited numbers, individuals are asked to RSVP as soon as possible. Volunteers wearing PPE will place meals to the trunk of each vehicle outside the main auditorium entrance.

“This is not the time for the church to shrink back, but for the church to rise up. Church is not a building; it is people – it is us. As our community is faced with great challenges – we are seeing people respond to these needs with great generosity. Thank you to everyone who has given to make today possible. This is the time for us all to come together and help!” – Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor of City First Church.

In addition to this effort, City First says they are also caring for the needs of the elderly and immune compromised by delivering their groceries as needed. To learn more about the church, visit their website.

City First Church is at 5950 Spring Creek Road in Rockford.