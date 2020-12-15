City First Church to host 11th food distribution for struggling families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church is preparing to host another drive-thru food distribution event.

City First says Tuesday will be the 11th time they’ve done this since the pandemic began. The church is located on Spring Creek near Mulford.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and will go as long as supplies last. Organizers say they’ll be able to feed nearly 1,700 households in time for the holidays.

“As COVID-19 continues to affect families in our area, our church is committed to do what we can to help ease burdens that so many carry. We are thankful to be in a position to partner with Northern Illinois Food Bank for those in need. We also invite anyone in need of encouragement during this difficult season to join us for our online or in-person services,” said Jeremy DeWeerdt, the Senior Pastor of City First Church.

Dairy, protein, and produce will be handed out. During other distributions, church leaders say more than 1.2 million pounds of food have been given away.

MORE HEADLINES: