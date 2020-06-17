City leaders hold virtual meeting on police relations in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city leaders joined a state representative and NAACP Chapter President in a virtual conversation on Tuesday. The goal of the meetings are to break down barriers and build a stronger community.

“We have wonderful people who serve our community, we always know that we can do better,” explained Mayor Tom McNamara.

The virtual town hall led by Mayor McNamara began with Police Chief Dan O’Shea discussing his comments he made last month about youth in Rockford.

“There’s nothing more important to me, nothing more important to me than children and kids and teenagers. They are the future of Rockford. I’ve said it since the day I came here I cannot say it strongly enough they mean the world to me,” Chief O’Shea clarified.

As the conversation continued with 67th District Rep. Maurice West and NAACP President Rhonda Greer Robinson, community transparency came up as a priority.

“This is just a natural evolution for our work to be more transparent to the community and to be more accountable,” Mayor McNamara said.

Body cameras and crisis intervention training for the Rockford police force were discussed as the next steps to gain community trust.

“These two are really important, really key in the climate that we are in,” said Rep. West.

West added that body cameras need to happen ‘ASAP.’ All four community leaders agreed.

“Helping our officers to be trained on how to intervene during a crisis, this will help to build the relationship back with the community, to build trust, it will help our law enforcement to know really how to assess a situation because they have the training for it,” Rep. West added.

The group also called on residents to reach out.

“I’m here to listen, I’m here to learn, to educate myself, to move the community forward and we do that by moving forward together,” Mayor McNamara said.

