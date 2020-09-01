City leaders share objections to Mercyhealth decision to close mental health unit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Last week, public hearings were announced after Mercyhealth’s decision to shut down inpatient mental health treatment services at its Rockton campus. Monday night, community leaders came together to share their objections.

9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose shared a letter during Monday’s Rockford City Council meeting. It is written and signed by a handful of city and county leaders.

The letter also makes the case for the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Board to deny Mercy’s request by refuting claims made by the hospital. Ald. Rose says everyone is working together to keep the services available on the West Side.

Mercyhealth’s decision has been met with concern by mental health advocacy groups as well. One group tells us that more health resources are needed in the Rockford community, not less.

“Research shows to provide minimal adequate service to individuals with acute mental illness would require 50 beds per 100,000 people,” explained Danielle Angileri, the executive director of NAMI of Northern Illinois.

As Mercyhealth shuts down its mental health unit, NAMI executive director Danielle Angileri says that it couldn’t be at a worse time.

“We are very much against the decision to close the mental health unit at MercyHealth. That would leave us with about 20 adult beds and 12 adolescent beds at SwedishAmerican,” Angileri said.

“I believe we need more resources, not fewer especially during a worldwide pandemic, mental health needs are on the rise it’s not a time to take support away,” she added.

Angileri says closing the mental health unit on the west side of Rockford is detrimental to the community.

“We’re going to continue to send people outside of our community for help. Which can be traumatizing to people, not just children but adults too,” Angileri said.

“An ICU for someone in heart failure is similar to the psychiatric unit for someone living with a serious chronic life long mental illness, and you can’t predict when someone is going to become symptomatic or get sick, so there needs to be something in place for those people.”

According to a letter signed by leaders across the community, police respond to at least two calls per day relating to mental health emergencies. Winnebago County Board Member Angie Goral was one of the 15 signatures.

“I’m very disappointed in them. They came here with a promise,” Goral said.

We reached out to Mercyhealth for comment. They tell us they will respond on Tuesday.

