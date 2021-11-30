City of Beloit begins Cranston Road corridor improvement project

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit started their Cranston Road corridor improvement project on Monday.

The project’s goal is to improve the safety of Milwaukee and Shopiere roads, which have a history of speeding complaints and accidents.

Recommendations for the corridor improvement project were made by business, resident, and community input.

The city says there may be minor closures at side roads and the project should be finished by the end of 2021.

Below is a detailed description of the city’s project:

Cranston North of Fuller will switch from four lanes of traffic to two lanes with a painted median as well as bicycle lanes.

There will be raised medians added at Bootmaker Drive to get rid of left turns.

The Walmart entrance north of Culver’s, the driveway entrance between Culver’s and First National Bank, and the driveway entrance south of Little Caesars will be adding painted medians to get rid of let turns.

If you have any questions about the project, you can contact Scot Prindiville at the City of Beloit Engineering Division. His email is prindivilles@beloit.gov and number is (608) 364-6696