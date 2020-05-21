City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit said Thursday that a city employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
The city says the employee has not had in-person contact with other city employees or the general public, and has not been at any city facilities since mid-April.
The individual is isolated under guidance from the public health department.
