Police: Three arrested after stealing $31,000 worth of copper wire

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after an investigation into seven thefts of copper wire in the Town of Clinton.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the thefts happened between August 31st and September 30th.

Officials say the total value of the copper wire stolen from the seven incidents is approximately $31,000.

Brandon L. Gray, a 30-year-old man from the City of Beloit, was arrested Wednesday for five counts of Felony Theft, two counts of Misdemeanor Theft, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Tequila J. Perkins, a 45-year-old woman from the City of Beloit, was arrested on September 30th, for Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Devin N. Finley, a 26-year-old man from the City of Beloit, was arrested on Thursday for one count of Misdemeanor Theft.