City of Belvidere offers COVID-19 relief grant for small businesses

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Small businesses in Belvidere, that are struggling from the pandemic, are now being offered an unexpected lifeline.

The City of Belvidere was awarded $350,000 from the Illinois’ CUREs Act to distribute to small businesses.

“We will be utmost to award every single penny that we got,” explained Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain. “The grant is intended to support operating costs needs such as payroll, rent, utilities and replenishment of inventory.”

To be eligible a business must meet the following criteria:

-Located in the City of Belvidere

-Incorporated, Partnership or Sole Proprietorship

-In business before January 1, 2020

-Earned less than $2.5 million in 2019

-Document a significant negative business financial impact due to COVID-19

-Expected to be fully operational after local and state emergency guidelines have ended

“Preferences will be given to businesses that have not received other federal or state grants due to COVID-19,” said City of Belvidere, Finance Director Becky Tobin. “Grants are available for up to $25,000 per business, that doesn’t mean every business has to apply for $25,000. You can apply for less than that.”

There’s a few ways businesses can apply.

“There’s an online form…there’s a fillable PDF version, and also a printed PDF where you can complete application and bring to City Hall or Growth Dimensions,” Tobin said.

Businesses looking to apply now have until December 15th.

Growth Dimensions will help businesses with any questions on the process.

“We’re also going to be doing a YouTube session to explain and describe this grant a little bit further,” said Growth Dimensions Executive Director, Pamela Lopez-Fettes.

Here’s a link to the Back to Business in Belvidere Grant.

“We know that all of our businesses are challenged with everything that’s going on with COVID and with this new and stronger surge, we have small businesses that are hanging on by their fingernails,” said Chamberlain.

