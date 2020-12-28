City of Freeport declares snow emergency before impending ice storm

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO)–The City of Freeport is declaring a snow emergency in preparation for an impending ice storm this week.

It goes into effect on 8 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, and lasts until Saturday, January 2 at 8 a.m.

City officials order that Central Business district residents (in the downtown area) must not park their cars on the street for the first seventy-two hours after the order takes place.

Vehicles must also abide by even and odd-numbered sides of a street according to their days of the month–otherwise they will be towed.

Officials say that only streets that have designated parking on one side only for an entire city block will be exempt from this rule.

The City of Freeport also encourages residents to clean sidewalks bordering their property within 12 hours of the storm’s end, especially around fire hydrants near their houses. It’s considered a violation to move the snow onto city streets and sidewalks.

