City of Freeport declares snow emergency

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport has declared a snow emergency for this weekend, and placing the odd-even parking ordinance in effect.

The snow emergency has been declared between 6 a.m. Saturday, January 11th and 6 a.m. Monday, January 13th.

Cars will need to be parked on the odd numbered side of the street on odd numbered days, and the even numbered side of the street on even numbered days.

Ahead of this weekend’s storm system, the National Weather Service has started putting out winter alerts. As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a winter storm watch has been posted for Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside counties. This watch will go into effect Friday evening, and last until late Saturday night. As the weekend draws closer, we definitely should expect more winter alerts to follow.

