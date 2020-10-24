City of Loves Park to begin leaf collection

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Loves Park City Council announced on Saturday that the city will be renting out equipment and Rock River Disposal employees to ensure yard services will be covered on time.

City officials say wages will be reimbursed.

Rock River Disposal has been forced to delay yard pickup due to worker COVID-19 infections.

Officials say the entire city’s leaves will be collected so residents are asked to pile up the leaves at the curb.

