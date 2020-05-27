City of Oregon makes changes to help businesses reopen Friday

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Oregon is helping businesses prepare to reopen on Friday, by freeing up street space so restaurants can have outdoor seating.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted to temporarily allow alcohol service on outdoor spaces, provide public restrooms for outdoor customers, and allow certain streets, parking lots and driveways to be used for outdoor service.

Autumn on Parade and River Stone Church, along with others, have made tables, chairs, and canopies available for businesses.

Mayor Ken Williams said, “Oregon is a friendly active community and we all look forward to the next step in controlled opening up of our businesses. We have an amazing and engaged group of citizens that came together to create a downtown dining and entertainment experience to serve our residents and benefit our businesses.”

You can read the full plan here.

