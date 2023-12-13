ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Wastewater treatment plants produce a waste material called ‘sludge’. In Rochelle, that matter was disposed of in the landfill. The high water content made it an expensive process, so the city looked for an alternative.

The city decided to land apply it as fertilizer for farmland soil. The sustainable farming process has been around nationwide for decades, but this team found a way to do it at a fraction of the cost.

“It has your conventional nutrients, such as phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium,” said Adam Lanning, Water and Water Reclamation Superintendent for the City of Rochelle. “It also has a lot of micronutrients, calcium, magnesium, and iron, which you don’t get in a commercial fertilizer.”

Sludge is 70 percent organic, making it a good fertilizer for the soil.

“I was never comfortable with the process of hauling the sludge from the treatment plant and putting it in a landfill,” said Lanning. “It takes up a lot of space in the landfill and it’s very expensive.”

In 2022, the city began a trial to reduce the water content from 80 percent. Researchers spread the sludge on concrete with a manure spreader to dry it out. Germs need to be broken down in order to meet state and federal regulations to land apply. The process of using the sun was sort of an accident.

“As we’re doing this, I was looking at it and thinking of the old saying, ‘sun is the best disinfectant,’ so we sent some samples to the lab to test for pathogens and it was well below the limits. So just the sun. The sun did the work,” said Lanning.

Normally, cities need to build substantial infrastructure to meet the regulations, but Rochelle is using this innovative process.

“We were able to do it with very minimal investment,” said Lanning. “It was around $20,000 for the spreader that we bought and that was it. The normal investment to meet these regulations is in the millions.”

The land application began in November 2023. About 600 tons of dried biosolids were used to fertilize 48 acres of local farmland. It added 165 pounds of plant-available nitrogen, 428 pounds of phosphorus, and 88 pounds of potassium per acre.

The city plans to do this annually.