City of Rockford announces roof replacement program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, the City of Rockford announced a new roof replacement program for eligible, single family homes.
The program is available to income-eligible homeowners who submit applications on a first-com, first-served basis starting March 9th through April 3rd.
Application forms and further information about the program is available here.
