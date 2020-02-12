City of Rockford declares snow emergency

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12th. The odd/even parking ordinance will be in effect.

The city says vehicles must be parked on the even side of the street beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, vehicles must be parked on the odd side of the street.

Police may issue parking tickets at the cost of $60 for vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street.

