City of Rockford declares snow emergency

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12th. The odd/even parking ordinance will be in effect.

The city says vehicles must be parked on the even side of the street beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, vehicles must be parked on the odd side of the street.

Police may issue parking tickets at the cost of $60 for vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories