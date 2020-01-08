City of Rockford launches new ‘Snow and Ice’ app

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has made an app available to alert the public of snow emergencies, odd/even parking rules, and shows which streets have been plowed.

The app is available as a web browser add on, and can be downloaded here.

Residents can also sign up to receive text alerts about our snow operations by texting ROCKFORDSNOW to 888777

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories