City of Rockford launches new ‘Snow and Ice’ app

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has made an app available to alert the public of snow emergencies, odd/even parking rules, and shows which streets have been plowed.

The app is available as a web browser add on, and can be downloaded here.

Residents can also sign up to receive text alerts about our snow operations by texting ROCKFORDSNOW to 888777

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

