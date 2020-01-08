City of Rockford launches new ‘Snow and Ice’ app

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has made an app available to alert the public of snow emergencies, odd/even parking rules, and shows which streets have been plowed.
The app is available as a web browser add on, and can be downloaded here.
Residents can also sign up to receive text alerts about our snow operations by texting ROCKFORDSNOW to 888777
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!