City of Rockford launches new youth violence intervention program as alternative to criminal justice system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford announced a new program on Thursday designed to address youth violence against family members.

The Step-Up program, a nationally recognized program launched locally by the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention, along with the Juvenile Enhanced Response Team, says its goal is to stop the cycle of family violence.

Juveniles who are involved in minor crimes will be considered for entry in the program as an alternative to entering the court system.

The program will consist of 21 weekly sessions for youth and their parent and/or guardians, using a set curriculum.

“Learning respectful relationship skills during adolescence helps to prevent violence and abuse in their future relationships and families,” explained Annie Hobson, Youth Services Manager at the Family Peace Center