ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The recent warm-up is giving crews the chance to make some much-needed road repairs in Rockford.

Workers are out in force, fixing potholes across the city. According to city officials, potholes are fixed based on severity, how busy the road is, and the speed limit of the road.

To report a specific pothole, you can call (779)-348-7260 or fill out a Service Request on the city’s website at www.rockfordil.gov.