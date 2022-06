ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In recognition of Juneteenth, City of Rockford offices will be closed on Monday.

Rockford said in a tweet that “Beginning this year, the City of Rockford will recognize Juneteenth as a new city holiday, honoring the end to slavery in the United States and affirming the city’s commitment to be an inclusive organization. In observance, City Hall will be closed on Monday.”

Garbage pickup will still run as normal on Monday, according to the City of Rockford’s website.