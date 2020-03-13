City of Rockford opens emergency operations center as COVID-19 preparation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara gave an update Friday on what the city is doing to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Winnebago County, McNamara says all City facilities are being cleaned and sanitized in an effort to ensure critical services are available throughout the outbreak.

The City, along with the Winnebago County Health Department, opened an emergency operations center on Thursday.

McNamara stressed the importance of calling ahead to your doctor, urgent care, or ER if you feel like you may be experiencing symptoms of a coronavirus infection.

“The last thing we want to do is have one sick individual walk in and potentially impact so many others who are there, especially our health care providers,” he said.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

