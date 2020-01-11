City of Rockford prepares for weekend snow and ice storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Plows have been out salting Rockford streets since early Friday morning in preparation of this weekend’s winter storm.

The City’s Department of Public Works says further salting will be done as needed.

This will be the first major storm of 2020 and could result in the largest snowfall in the stateline area since Halloween.

Steven Scalish, the manager of Blain’s Farm and Fleet, at 4725 W State Street, said the store has had a steady stream of people buying up all the salt they had in stock.

“They’re just worried about the snow. They say we’ve heard five inches this morning, now we heard twelve, so we don’t know what we’re expecting, so we’re just expecting the worst,” Scalish said.

Plow drivers are also preparing for the ice and snow.

After a very warm winter so far, Troy Nelson, of Troy’s Lawn Care, say they’re ready.

“We kinda go through all of our equipment, we hook up our plows to make sure everything’s fueled up,” he said. “We check tire pressure, just make sure everything’s functioning properly between the trucks and equipment. And then, also, [I] make sure my guys are ready, they’re well rested, ready to go out, because they could work 12 to 14 hour shifts.”

Officials are advising against travel this weekend unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Between the ice and snow, roads may become very dangerous, and plow drivers say they can do a better job without cars on the roads.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

