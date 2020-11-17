City of Rockford says 2 businesses face fines for repeated COVID-19 mitigation violations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford said its Code Enforcement team has been checking local businesses for compliance with the state’s COVID-19 mitigation rules, and said two businesses have been issued a notice to appear for an administrative hearing which could result in fines.

The city said the team has visited over 200 businesses within the last several weeks.

80% of businesses were in compliance with mitigation measures on the first visit.

15% of businesses were given education and guidance because they were not in compliance with mitigation measures, but were able to address the violation immediately and come into compliance.

5% of businesses were issued a notice of non-compliance or an order to disperse. These businesses had received education from our staff on a first visit and were not in compliance on the second visit.

Two businesses were issued a notice to appear in an administrative hearing for repeated violations and could receive a fine up to $750 per offense. These businesses were not in compliance on two prior visits.

The city did not say which businesses were issued the notice to appear.

Bars and restaurants were told to close for indoor dining on October 3rd.

The Winnebago County Health Department has issued multiple Orders of Closure to several businesses in the area for repeated violations of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, which include:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals

Indoor recreation

Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent of capacity

No groups more than 10 individuals

Does not apply to fitness

