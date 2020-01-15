City of Rockford takes ownership of old Magna supermarket building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford says it has another notch in its belt in the fight against blight after announcing it has ownership of the old Magna supermarket building on E. State Street.

The building, at 3915 E. State, has sat vacant for more than two decades.

Last spring, the City took the owner to court, demanding that the property either be repaired, demolished, or redeveloped.

Ownership will now be transferred to the City in lieu of foreclosure.

Arne Jacobson, president of the Miracle Mile business association, says he’s excited about the area’s future.

“In some regards, it’s kind of a reflection of the economic environment of our community,” Jacobson said. “By removing it, by purging it out, actually should improve [our community.] We want a safe, clean and viable community.”

The City has not revealed plans on what it will do with the property.

