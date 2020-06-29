City of Rockford announces Poet Laureate positions to promote literature

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford announced a new position designed to promote literacy literature in the community.

A committee will choose a poet laureate and a youth poet laureate.

The Rockford Area Arts Council and the Rockford Public Library are developing programming to provide the poet laureate with opportunities to promote their personal work.

Whoever gets the position will also make appearances at city events. The individual will serve in the position for two years.

“The role of a poet laureate is to seek to raise the consciousness of the communities that they live in both locally and nationally and to bring a greater appreciation for the reading and writing of poetry in their community,” explained Mary McNamara Bernsten, the executive director for the Rockford Area Arts Council.

Organizers say the winners will be picked by fall.

