City of Rockford under snow emergency; odd/even parking enforced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is under a snow emergency beginning Monday night at 8 p.m., also enforcing odd/even parking until further notice.

Vehicles must be parked on the odd side of the streets tonight, and be moved to the even side Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Police will issue $60.00 parking tickets for any violators.

The public works department says contractors are scheduled to begin plowing residential street sometime during this evening, depending on snow volume and accumulation.



Officials also give the following reminders to abide by the ordinance:

• If your street is marked as “No Parking” on one side of the street, the Snow Emergency Declaration

allows you to park legally in the restricted area during the time that the Snow Emergency Declaration is in effect.

• Do not assume that you can move your car when the street is plowed. Your car must remain parked

appropriately until after the Snow Emergency has been lifted.

• The City of Rockford or its contractors are not responsible for plowing alley ways.