City of Rockford undertaking $120K study to make Auburn Street improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford announced Thursday that it was planning to undertake a $120,000 study of Auburn Street to make improvements to the area.

The study will be funded by federal funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation, and will cover Auburn Street from Springfield Avenue to the Rock River.

The City says Auburn is the highest traveled, City-owned gateway to the West, and it hopes to address the deteriorating infrastructure and make enhancements to improve the sense of well-being and economic activity in the area.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

