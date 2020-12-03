City of Rockford weighs options on fixing infrastructure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than $100 million from Rockford sales tax is going to fix different areas around the city.

Aldermen passed the Capital Improvement program on Monday. One of the projects is improvements is to the 11th Street corridor.

The city is responsible for the street from Charles to Harrison. Many parts of that stretch are full of potholes and very bumpy railroad tracks. Rockford traffic engineer Jeremy Carter says the city wants to hear from the public before making any changes.

“What we’re doing is studying the corridor and getting public engagement to find out what people would like to see along the corridor. This is not unusual, we did this for south main we did it for North Main. Before we do any major projects on a road we do this kind of studying so that we can get public input,” Carter said.

To learn more about the plan, click here. To share your input, click here.

