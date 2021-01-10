City officials kick out protester group from City Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of the May 30th Alliance have been occupying Rockford City Hall since October. However, after city officials say the group has ‘escalated’ tensions at the location, they are no longer being permitted to stay.

At 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the city notified the group to remove all belongings from the protest area.

“Recently, the rhetoric and actions of these individuals has escalated. Protestors have harassed, intimidated and threatened employees and private contractors coming in and out of the building and while performing their job duties,” The City of Rockford stated in part.

According to the city, protesters were berating contracted employees who were hired to clean up trash. Employees were also allegedly followed to their cars and prevented from leaving the parking lot.

One arrest was made on Sunday while city officials took down the tents that remained after 1:00 p.m.

City officials say that groups who wish to utilize public property can work with City staff to apply for a Special Event permit.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara also addressed the recent developments on Twitter.

As I have my entire time in office, I welcome and encourage citizen input through thoughtful and respectful dialogue. — Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) January 10, 2021

