City tables vote to build apartment complex next to Rockford’s Midway Village Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A proposed apartment complex that would go up next to the Midway Village Museum suffered another setback on Monday.

Over the past two months, Rockford aldermen have been considering a special use permit for a proposed 240 unit apartment complex and memory care facility on Garrett Lane.

Rather than approve a measure to deny to the permit, City Council decided to table the vote once again this week.

“It wasn’t the right time to vote on it tonight. Certainly there are continuing ongoing discussions as well with the project,” said Jonathan Logemann (D-2nd Ward). “It’d be a nice little spot for a project, but certainly we have to take the neighbors into account.”

Nearby residents and businesses, including Midway Village Museum, have voiced concerns about the size and scale of the project. Those worries prompted members of the City’s Code and Regulations Committee to recommend the project not move forward.

“If you look at large rental developments, even those that are market rate, after a couple of decades they tend to lose value and there tends to be disinvestment, and they can become problems in neighborhoods,” said Mark Bonne, (D-14th Ward).

Bonne said he understands why some may be opposed to the project in its current form. He says he hopes developers may be willing to budge on their vision for the space.

“Up until the developer received a no vote in committee, the indication was that the developer was not willing to make any accommodations, so maybe now that will occur,” he said.

Aldermen are expected to continue discussions on the Garrett Lane development at the next Code and Regulations Committee meeting on July 12th.