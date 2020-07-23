CityFirst distributes 250k pounds of food in 6th giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two thousand local families received some help putting food on the table, thanks to the sixth and largest yet food giveaway at CityFirst Church.

Long lines of cars lined up Thursday morning at the church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd, to get boxes filled with meat, dairy, and fresh produce.

In all, 250,000 pounds of food was handed out.

Executive Pastor Lisa Seaton said she saw the need at past events which encouraged the church to make each subsequent distribution bigger and better.

“We’re a community. We’re not meant to live life by ourselves and so, I think it’s just our way. We can come together and help our neighbors, help our city, and people are just so grateful to receive help and just to be encouraged to know, man, it might be a tough season, but they’re not in it alone,” she said.

CityFirst says it is already planning its next food giveaway, scheduled for August 20th.

