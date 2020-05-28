Classic Cinemas in Beloit reopens with new social distancing guidelines

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Classic Cinemas in Beloit reopened to the public on Wednesday, and will be implementing new guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater says auditorium seating will be limited to 25% capacity, and ask that patrons leave at least two seats between themselves and other people.

Staff members will be required to wear gloves and masks, and self-serve drinks and condiments will not be available. Employees will also be given temperature checks prior to their shift.

The theater says it has staggered showtimes so staff can disinfect seats after each show.

The movie theater will be playing films such as Bloodshot, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Shrek, Grease, The Goonies, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Trolls World Tour.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

