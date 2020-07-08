Classic Cinemas shutting down again, cite lack of new movies, coronavirus costs

DOWNER’S GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Classic Cinemas, which operates theaters in Beloit and Freeport, announced Wednesday that they would be closing again on Thursday, due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Illinois-based chain said a lack of new movies from Hollywood studios and the extra costs of sanitation were factors in the decision.

The company released the following statement regarding the closure:

“Thank you to everyone for being a part of the Classic Cinemas family — whether you patronized our theatres over the past few weeks, sent a kind note, or just thought about us. After much deliberation and with a heavy heart, Classic Cinemas has decided to temporarily re-close our locations after the end of business on Thursday, July 9th. Our team took pride in implementing the health and safety protocols and received high marks for their efforts. Unfortunately, the lack of new movies and the extra costs have made our current business model unsustainable. We are in this for the long term so we look forward to welcoming you back just as soon as the outlook improves and new movies are released.”

