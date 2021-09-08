Clean energy bill must pass this week to save Byron nuclear plant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Byron Generating Station will shut down on Monday unless Illinois lawmakers can pass a clean energy plan by the end of this week.

The plan would provide a $700 million bail out for Exelon’s Byron nuclear plant as well as the Dresden plant in Morris.

The measure also enacts Governor JB Pritzker’s climate change agenda, which includes 100 percent carbon-free power for Illinois by 2050.

The Byron plant is scheduled to shut down Monday, Sept. 13 and the Dresden plant in November if the legislation is not passed by the end of the week. Exelon has said the Byron station cannot be refueled after Monday.

“People are extremely nervous. This plant has been in our community for 50 years. We rely on the $16 million in revenue that we receive every year in property taxes from the Dresden station. It’s about 50 percent of our revenue here in the school district,” said Coal City School District #1 Superintendent Kent Bugg.

Twenty-eight thousand jobs are on the line between the two plants. The Senate has already passed the energy bill. The House will take it up Thursday.