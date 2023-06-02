ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteers will collect expired and unused medications this weekend in Rockford.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will coordinate the annual medication collection on Saturday, June 10th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at three locations.

Individuals are encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets, gather expired or no-longer-needed medications, and drop these off for safe disposal.

Acceptable items at each location:

Prescriptions

Pet medications

Inhalers

Mercury thermometers

Unacceptable items:

Needles

Creams

Liquids

Medication Drop-Off Locations:

UIC Health Sciences Campus, 1601 Parkview Avenue in Rockford

Loves Park City Hall, 100 Heart Boulevard, Loves Park

Mercy Health Winnebago, 102 Landmark Drive, Winnebago

New this year : medication donations

Non-expired medications received in sealed, tamper-evident packaging will be redistributed to those in need through UW Health Northern Illinois’ donation program. Those individuals donating eligible pharmaceuticals will be asked to fill out appropriate paperwork onsite.

How does a medication collection help the environment?

Pills dissolve when they are flushed down a drain and the chemicals they contain are released into the waterways and can harm wildlife. Similarly, pills disposed of in the trash will end up in the landfill and will dissolve if exposed to water; those chemicals can leach into the water table.