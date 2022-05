ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cleanup continued on Sunday after storms rolled through the stateline Saturday.

The National Weather Service said that straight-line winds caused the damage at the intersection of Broadway and 9th Street. One building collapsed and several poles were knocked down. The winds that whipped through the area were estimated to be from 70 to 80 miles per hour.

A tornado was also confirmed to have touched down in Boone County by the National Weather Service.