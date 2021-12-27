Close to 300 new Illinois laws coming in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The new year is less than a week away, and a new year means new laws.

Changes are coming to everything, from the minimum wage to lemonade stands.

The minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour, and will continue climbing until 2025, where it will be $15 per hour. Illinois students will also be able to prioritize their mental health in the new year, as a new takes effect will give students up to five days off for mental health.

Illinois schools will also have a law introduced that will prohibit rules regarding hairstyles such as braids and twists, in an effort to end discrimination based on hairstyles. Students will also be able to choose whether to submit their ACT or SAT score when applying to public institutions.

Starting Jan 1, phone, television and internet providers are prohibited from charging a fee for early cancellation of a service contract.

Children’s lemonade stands are getting new protections as well. Hayli’s Law ensures children under 16 can run a lemonade stand without a permit or license.

Firearm owners in in the state should brace for changes. Fingerprinting for firearms will be encouraged, although it is not required, and State Police can beginning issuing a combined FOID Card and concealed carry license as they establish a public database aimed at preventing the transfer of stolen firearms.

For the surviving spouse or parent of a U.S. service member killed in a war, free Gold Star licenses plates will be available. These specialty plates used to cost $151.

Find a full list of the new laws here.