Closing arguments in Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Ill. (WTVO) — Attorneys delivered their closing arguments Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, and the jury will soon begin deliberations.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys spared once again in court over whether the Illinois teen acted in self defense when he shot and killed two people and wounded a third. Defense attorneys contended Rittenhouse feared for his life and said he was the one under attack.

The judge dealt prosecutors an unexpected blow when he dropped one of the weapons charges against the teen.

“You cannot hide behind self defense if you provoked the incident,” said Prosecutor Thomas Binger.

“This case is not a game, it is my client’s life,” argued Defense Attorney Mark Richards.

After closing arguments, names were to be drawn to determine which 12 of the 18 jurors who heard testimony would deliberate, with the rest dismissed as alternates.

Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.