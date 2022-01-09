Cloth masks vs. Disposable masks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new wave of COVID-19 cases, coupled with fears over the highly contagious omicron variant, led to some people questioning what kind of mask to wear to keep them safe.

One of the most popular options is the cloth mask, which is effective at filtering droplets and particles, but they can eventually become less effective after continued wash and wear. Another choice is the disposable mask, such as the rate mask. Those have been approved by the American Society for Testing and Materials, and they also take the burden of daily laundering off of people’s shoulders.

“A rated mask is going to filter out more than a cloth mask, that’s not rocket science. We did know that,” said Lori Grooms, Director of Infection Prevention at OSF HealthCare. “In the beginning with COVID, we didn’t have the mass manufacturing of masks like we do now, so we have masks more readily available.”

No matter what kind of mask a person wears, health experts said that a proper fit is most important.