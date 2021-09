BELOIT, Wisc. (WTVO) — Some Beloit residents received an old-fashioned farm-style wake-up call Sunday morning, thanks to a rooster running loose.

“For those of you who woke up on the westside wondering if you were on Ol’ McDonalds Farm this morning, no you are not crazy,” The Beloit Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said they were able to catch the rooster, and now they are hoping to reunite it with its owner. Anyone with information should call the department at 608-757-2244.