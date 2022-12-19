ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Between the cold and potential for quite a bit of snow later this week, “Festival of Lights” warned that they may have to close on Thursday.

The group is keeping an eye on the weather. The worry is having volunteers out in the cold, and they do not want anyone driving through Sinnissippi Park if the area ends up getting several inches of snow.

That means that Eyewitness News will be handing out special ornaments on Wednesday instead. The first 100 cars through the display can get one.

Residents can check out “Festival of Lights” from 5-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, as well as 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday.