ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Collins Aerospace celebrated its part in a recent successful NASA mission, having created parts for the Artemis 1 moon orbiter.

The mission launched late last year as part of a plan to return to the surface of the moon.

Collins Aerospace produced several components for the mission, including power modules for the Orion Crew Capsule and a thrust vector control system, which helps the crew steer the rocket during ascent.

The Rockford manufacturer has been a part of the Artemis program since its inception in 2012, and program leaders say it is an honor to play a role.

“For myself, and I think all of Collins Aerospace employees that work on the Artemis program, we have over 100 employees here in Rockford that work on the Artemis program, I’d say they’re all very excited and thrilled to be a part of a program that’s returning our astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years,” said senior program manager Chad Schoenrock.

Artemis 2 is slated to launch next year, which will take astronauts back to the moon – but not land.

A landing mission is planned to happen with Artemis 3 in 2025.