Collins Aerospace engineer hailed as one of global company’s best employees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An engineer at Collins Aerospace in Rockford has been recognized as one of the best employees in the global company.

Mark Metzler has been dubbed “2020 Engineer of the Year.” He was one of seven engineers given the nod, out of 16,000 Collins Aerospace employees across the world.

The award is meant to highlight engineers that show innovative thinking and technical expertise in their work.

Metzler earned the accolade for his work on fighter jet parts.

