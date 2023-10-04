ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Collins Aerospace fired up “The Grid” on Wednesday, an electric power systems lab that will be used to develop the next generation of commercial and military aircraft.

Company leaders say “The Grid” is needed to embrace the future and develop electric motors, and also contributes to the movement against climate change.

“Are we doomed to continue to bring people together, while we’re helping to not save the planet, or is the higher purpose to say ‘look, we’re going to continue to bring people together. In fact, were going to bring more and more people together. But, we’re going to do it in an intelligent way, so, as we’re doing it, we’re creating technologies that save our planet, while we’re bringing those people together,'” said Henry Brooks, President of Power and Controls.

The new lab was constructed for $50 million.