CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Responding to an open letter from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York Mayor Eric Adams, Colorado’s governor said that he will stop busing migrants to both cities.

Chicago and New York have received hundreds of people sent from Denver since December. Both mayors said that their city’s sheltering networks are at full capacity with migrants already sent from Texas and Florida.

Colorado’s governor said that there are no more buses headed to Chicago, and the last bus to New York will arrive on Monday.