ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comcast announced Wednesday that it would be boosting speeds on its most popular internet plans for Rockford-area customers this week.

Beginning this week, new and existing Xfinity customers will be able to take advantage of the following plans’ upgraded speeds:

Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps

Connect More from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Fast from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps

Superfast from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps

Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps

The company said it would also be doubling upload speeds to Internet Essentials Plus customers, from 100/10 Mbps to 100/20 Mpbs.

“Comcast’s more than 1,400 miles of fiber-dense network serves every neighborhood in Rockford, regardless of zip code, and our nearly 30,000 WiFi hotspots in and around town allow connectivity on the go,” said John Crowley, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “Comcast’s $1.3 billion investment in its network in Illinois over the last three years and its ongoing investments make it possible for the company to deliver some of the fastest Internet speeds on the market, the most advanced telecommunications services for homes and businesses and a great experience for our customers.”